Jeep remains the leader among SUVs in the Brazilian market

Jeep maintained its leadership in the SUV category in the Brazilian car market. In April, 10,831 units of the brand were sold, leading the ranking of this group of cars with a 22% share.

With the April results, Jeep won 8% of the total Brazilian market accumulated in 2022, considering passenger and light commercial vehicles.

+ Anfavea sees gradual growth in vehicle sales, maintains expectations for 2022

An important result, which reflects a growth of 1.2% in relation to its share in the same period last year. In the first four months of the year, Jeep has already sold 41,134 vehicles. The Compass was the best-selling model among SUVs, with 4,766 units sold in April, according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

“April was a very special month for Jeep, as we conquered an expressive market share in Brazil in the year, with 8%, and we continue to be the absolute leaders among SUVs in the country. A huge pride and confidence in the work of our teams and our Dealer Network”, commented Everton Kurdejak, Jeep’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Brazil.