Jennifer Aniston was the 1st and will be the last guest on the Ellen show

QAlmost two decades after ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ premiered, the Ellen DeGeneres show is about to come to an end.

According to People, Jennifer Aniston, star of ‘Friends’, was the presenter’s first interview in the format and will also be present on the last program, on May 26.

Joining Jennifer Aniston, DeGeneres will also be singers Pink and Billie Eilish.

