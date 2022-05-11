Jesse Williams, from “Grey’s Anatomy”, and 6 more actors naked on the scene

5. Eric Dane

“Euphoria” caused a lot of controversy throughout its first two seasons. And Cal (Eric Dane) was responsible for some of them. The actor, who plays the father of the hated Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) appears naked in the first part, during the sex scene. But nothing compares to the Season 2 take, when Cal shows up at his house and pulls down his pants to pee, leaving everything on display, without any sexual context. On the day the episode aired, the character and actor name were trending on Twitter.

6. Margot Robbie

In one of the first major Hollywood films of his career, Margot Robbie make a nude scene. In 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street, she plays the wife of the eccentric businessman, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview with IndieWire in 2014, Margot recalls that she had to think a lot before accepting the recording. “It doesn’t just affect myself, but everyone around me. Obviously, I’ve given it a lot of thought,” she said. She even cites that she considered the consequences for her family, who could also be targeted after her naked scene.

7. Scarlet Johansson

The eternal Black Widow also broke paradigms by doing a frontal nude for the film “Under the Skin”, from 2013. At the time, the actress told ABC that she was terrified, as she did not know how the result would be. However, after having seen the film, she assures that it is not gratuitous nudity and only sexualized. Scarlet Johansson has already taken on the challenge before, in the feature “A Ilha”, from 2004.