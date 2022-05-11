Jesse Williams Reveals Reaction When Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Castmates Saw His Frontal Nude on Broadway; watch

On the same day that videos of his full-frontal nude scene on Broadway were revealed, actor Jesse Williams, best known for his role as Jackson Avery in “Grey’s Anatomy,” appeared on “Watch What Happens Live’s After Show.” In the program hosted by Andy Cohen, the muse commented on the nudity and said that familiar faces from “Grey’s” went to honor him at the theater.

The questions arose during a Q&A with fans. Curious, one of the participants wanted to know what the best advice Jesse received from Debbie Allen, the actress who plays her mother in the medical drama, and also how she felt with her and Ellen Pompeo’s presence on her stage debut.

Honestly, Williams admitted that, despite the naughty moment in the play, he wasn’t worried about the presence of his former colleagues. “I wasn’t nervous for them to see me,” stated. “I didn’t know Ellen or Debbie were coming [me ver] and I learned in my first few weeks with the production that I don’t want to know [se alguém que conheço está na plateia]. I thought [no começo] I was confident: ‘Oh yes, tell me [que estão vindo me ver na peça]’. Then I realized I don’t want to know.” confessed.

When talking about the “advice” he received from Allen, Williams revealed that it was not verbal. “Debbie’s best advice is to watch Debbie. [No passado,] She’s said amazing, bold things like, ‘Commit yourself’ and ‘Shut up, kid,’ but to see her go headfirst in her level of confidence, self-awareness, and commitment, it’s amazing. She is a wonderful mentor and friend.” praised the actor.

Reaction of family members

Finally, Cohen asked him again about the nude scene. “I don’t want to dwell on the nudity issue, but the fact that your managers come to see you, your family members, your brothers… [seu corpo] for all”, reflected the presenter, in shock. “I had two years [devido à pandemia da Covid-19] with everyone around me asking, ‘Are you serious? Are you sure [de que quer fazer isso]? Naked, really? Really naked? Frontal nudity?’”, recalled the “Grey’s” star.

“Everyone makes a big deal out of it, [mas] It’s just a body” he started. “It’s a body, once you see it, you realize it’s whatever it is, it’s just a body!” mused Jesse. “I just have to make sure it doesn’t become a big deal,” he added.

Cohen then wanted to know if Williams’ feeling good about his “physique” helped him deal with the decision to go naked more smoothly. “Isn’t it much better when you feel good about your penis?” Andy asked. “I think yes. I am not [me sinto bem]so I don’t know”, fired the actor, drawing laughter from everyone, before explaining that he was joking.

Video goes viral

Weeks before his return to “Grey’s Anatomy“, Jesse Williams fell on the lips of the people because of his anatomy! Lol Last night (9), a video of him in the Broadway play “Take Me Out” appeared online and caused an uproar among fans. In the images, the actor appears completely naked, during a bath, and leaves nothing to the imagination.

The video surfaced on the same day Williams received a Tony Award nomination, the highest and most prestigious theater award in the United States, for his work on the revival of playwright Richard Greenberg. In the plot, Jesse (who is a gay baseball player) and most of the male cast are naked during a bathing scene. The video appears to have been recorded by an audience member in the front row of the theater.

The images, of course, went viral on social media, and took on such a proportion that Williams’ name was on Twitter’s Trending Topics for hours. It also ranked 3rd on Google Trends this morning (10). With reasons, right? Just spy the clip: