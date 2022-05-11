Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”. Photo: Publicity/Disney

News summary:

Johnny Depp Says Disney Didn’t Like His Jack Sparrow In ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The actor revealed that the studio was upset with the way he handled the character.

He also commented that he stood firm about his choices for the role.

Johnny Depp started being disapproved by Disney for his performance in the role of Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”. In an interview with Jonathan Ross, the actor confessed that the studio didn’t like the way he handled the character.

Because of this, the company even put a limited number of times in which the character should refer to his private parts or use gold teeth.

“They were definitely upset, yeah,” Depp declared when asked what Disney executives thought of his work as Sparrow. “I mean, sitting in a big, big conference room talking to grown men about gold teeth. ..”, he added.

But the negative comments did not deter the actor, who was confident in his role. “I made choices for a character I believe in and I knew who that guy was. So I basically told them, ‘Look, this is the guy and if you don’t like him, you can fire me. You can pay me,” he concluded.

Recently, Johnny Depp made an unusual revelation during testimony in the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, in the United States, the actor confessed that he did not see “Pirates of the Caribbean” when asked about the films that marked his career.

“I didn’t see it. But I believe the movie did pretty well, apparently, and they wanted to go on, doing more and I was fine with doing that. It’s not like you become that person, but if you know this character to the extent that I knew; because he wasn’t what the writers wrote, so they really weren’t able to write for him,” Depp said.

