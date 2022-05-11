Sports

Jorge Braga admits that Botafogo’s expectations have increased, but emphasizes confidence in the project

Project and success. These are two words that surround the day to day of the Botafogo in the new reality of SAF since the purchase of John Textor. The project for everything the club wants to build and success for the natural pressure in the search for results.

Jorge Braga, CEO of Alvinegro, recognizes the scenario. At Glorioso since the old management, even before the arrival of the North American, the executive reaffirms that the process is designed for the future, but that only the results of the present can provide the necessary support to do so.

The executive even cites a statement by Luís Castro to give an example of the idea he wants to convey in Botafogo’s current scenario. The club is going through a period of restructuring and Jorge is one of the main names in off-field matters.

– We have a project with a medium and long term vision. But we understand the short-term pressures, because we are hostage to results in the field. We have raised the expectations of fans a lot also in terms of the services we are going to offer and we have to honor them with excellence. Luís Castro, our coach, has a phrase: “To succeed in football is easy. You just have to have time. But success is what buys you time”-he said.

