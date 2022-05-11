Jorge Jesus’ lawyer defends technician in controversies

Jorge Jesus’ lawyer, Luís Miguel Henrique, took advantage of his column in the Portuguese newspaper Record to defend the coach after his controversial visit to Brazil, in which he revealed his desire to return to Flamengo in an interview with journalist Renato Maurício Prado and gave strong statements in participation in the program “Bem, Amigos”, shown yesterday (9) on the SporTV channel.

About the conversation he had with the UOL Esporte columnist during Flamengo’s game against Talleres-ARG last week, Luís Miguel said that Jesus ‘must have learned another lesson in life and to be more careful with whom he shares his thoughts’.

“Of those that JJ will have produced in an intimate circle, cast the first stone who has never, in private, uttered a more corrosive comment to a comrade by profession. I believe that JJ (and all of us) must have learned one more life lesson and to be more careful with who shares your thoughts”, says an excerpt from Luís Miguel’s column.

In a long text, Jorge Jesus’ lawyer also criticized professional colleagues and even left for the multi-champion coach Jose Mourinho, who, according to him, has no morals to talk about ethics.

Read the full text:

“Declaration of interests: I am JJ’s lawyer. This is because today’s topic is related to his recent trip to Brazil and respective declarations. made at Mr. Kléber’s house.

Regarding the former, I invite all those who like to think for themselves to see the above-mentioned program in its entirety, so that they can, in a reasoned and impartial way, make their judgment of value, without rushing.

On those that JJ will have produced in an intimate circle, cast the first stone who never, in PRIVATE, has uttered a more corrosive comment to a comrade by profession.

I, from now on, make “mea culpa” here! I am fed up with seeing my colleagues, lawyers and/or commentators on TV and/or in newspapers whom I have criticized in an intimate or confidant environment, as I understand that they are “weak, incompetent, liars, sold, morally corrupt, salespeople of snake oil that don’t justify what they earn…” and I don’t know what else I might have said. Obviously, publicly and out of respect, such a question has never been raised or will be raised, unless it is necessary for my defense or that of someone to whom this role falls to me.

Over the years I have watched private conversations, from players, coaches, journalists and/or commentators that if I shared them publicly, half of their colleagues would not speak to the other half and vice versa. Sometimes including within the club, newspaper and/or TV. Football managers talking bad about each other, in private and on the phone with managers or journalists “is bush”.

However, in the criticisms that I read in a totally disproportionate way or from those who do not have the moral legitimacy to make them, I have three characters to highlight: Hugo Cajuda, his father Manuel Cajuda and José Mourinho.

About the latter, talking about lack of ethics is a joke. We are talking about the same person who spoke to half the world in 2020, in order to try to prevent JJ ​​from being hired by Benfica. Despite the total lack of ethics and because it was in a private conversation that he had the misfortune to be caught on wiretapping, I never spoke or judged.

As for Hugo Cajuda and his father, things are more delicate, because I know them and have always been treated well. However, I have a duty to remember that those who have glass roofs should not throw stones at their neighbors, it is up to them to make an introspective and self-critical analysis from an ethical and behavioral perspective.

The only public intervention by Jorge that was less successful and subject to correction is the one that resulted from the poorly managed explanation about his departure from Benfica and the terms in which the termination agreement was reached, but we are talking about that.

In short, no one looks good in photography. I believe JJ (and all of us) must have learned one more life lesson and to be more careful who shares his thoughts.”