Juazeirense vs Palmeiras: probable teams, absences and where to watch the match for the Copa do Brasil

This Wednesday (11th), palm trees and Juazeirense-BA will face each other again for the third phase of the Brazil’s Cup. The ball rolls at 7pm at Estádio do Café, in Londrina-PR. In the first leg, Verdão won by 2-1. Liberators and trying to get back on BrazilianAbel Ferreira’s team plays for a draw to qualify for the round of 16 of the national competition.

During training to prepare for the decisive confrontation, left-back Piquerez underwent tests and an injury was detected in his left thigh. With that, the athlete will be away from the lawns for at least two weeks and will be absent from Alviverde.

Striker Wesley, on the other hand, tested positive for Covid-19 after showing flu-like symptoms and was promptly removed by the club. Both will be monitored by the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Thus, it is natural that Jorge and Gustavo Scarpa continue to gain even more space in the team, especially in the decisive duel.

On the other hand, Veron and Luan were reinstated to the squad after recovering from injuries. Following a special physical reconditioning schedule, the pair were unlisted for the match.

Juazeirense-BA faces the lack of striker Neto Baiano, who is out of the game because he is recovering from injury, as well as midfielder Guilherme. However, Léo Bahia, a 19-year-old midfielder, drew attention in the team’s base games and rose to the professional ranks at the request of the coaching staff.

With that, the youngster can be the main novelty of Cancão de Fogo in an attempt to turn the result against Verdão.

It is worth remembering that the retrospective of the confrontation has only one match, precisely the victory of Palmeiras by 2 to 1, in turn, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

JUAZEIRENSE-BA x PALMEIRAS



Local: Café Stadium, in Londrina-PR

Date/Time: 5/11/2022, at 7pm

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Auxiliaries: Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ)

Where to watch: SporTV, Premiere and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

JUAZEIRENSE-BA

Rodrigo Calaça; Dadinha, Eduardo, Wendell and Daniel; Waguinho, Patrik, Nilson, Clebson; Deysinho and Ian. Technician: Barbosinha.

Embezzlement: Neto Baiano and Guilherme (injured).

PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Jorge; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Rony and Rafael Navarro. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Piquerez (injured), Wesley (infected by Covid-19), Luan and Gabriel Veron (not listed).