Juazeirense vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Juazeirense and Palmeiras decide this Wednesday a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The return clash of the third stage of the knockout tournament will be played at the Café stadium, in Londrina (PR), and will start at 19:00 (Brasília time).

CLICK HERE to follow the match in real time on ge.

In the first leg, played at Arena Barueri, Verdão won 2-1 and gained the advantage of being able to draw to qualify. The Bahians need to win by a goal difference to take the decision to penalty kicks or by two or more goals difference to get the spot.

Juazeirense, from Juazeiro, Bahia, decided to take the game to the interior of Paraná because of the limitations of its stadium. The expectation at the club is to try to surprise and make history against the current two-time champions of America.

+ See the table of the Copa do Brasil

With an improved performance in Série D, after beating Jacuipense and Santa Cruz, Juazeirense occupies second place in Group 4, with eight points. A good campaign can inspire the team for this match. It is worth remembering that Cancão has already eliminated Vasco in this edition of the Copa do Brasil.

Palmeiras will have important absences, but they traveled to Paraná with all the athletes that Abel Ferreira has at their disposal. The sequence of games can make Verdão merge the starting lineup.

1 of 3 File – Juazeirense x Palmeiras — Photo: ge File – Juazeirense x Palmeiras — Photo: ge

Streaming: Premiere 1 and sportv broadcast the game, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Maurício Noriega, Pedrinho and Salvio Spinola.

Real time: click HERE to follow the bids on ge.

The goals of Palmeiras 2 x 1 Juazeirense, for the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil

Juazeirense – coach: Barbosinha

Neto Baiano, an experienced 39-year-old striker, remains out of the Juazeirense team due to injury. The same happens with the steering wheel Guilherme. For this game, coach Barbosinha can repeat the team that defeated Jacuipense 2-1, for Série D.

Probable lineup: Rodrigo Calaça; Dadinha, Emílio, Wendell and Thalison; Patrik, Waguinho, Clebson and Nildo; Deysinho and Ian.

2 of 3 Probable team from Juazeirense to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge Probable team from Juazeirense to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge

Who is out: Neto Baiano (ankle injury) and Guilherme (knee ligament injury).

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

After climbing maximum strength in the last three matches, Palmeiras’ coaching staff can take advantage of the Copa do Brasil to rotate the group. It is certain that the team will have important changes due to injury problems. In the absence of Piquerez, Jorge gains the possibility of having a sequence among the holders of Verdão.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez (Kuscevic), Murilo and Jorge; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Menino); Breno Lopes, Dudu and Rafael Navarro.

3 of 3 Probable Palmeiras for the duel against Juazeirense — Photo: ge Probable Palmeiras for the duel against Juazeirense — Photo: ge

Who is out: Gabriel Veron (physical transition), Luan (physical transition), Jailson (knee injury), Piquerez (muscle injury) and Wesley (Covid-19).

+ Read more news about Palmeiras