Sports

Juca Kfouri complains about a goal annulled by Flamengo against Botafogo and wants to change the offside rule: ‘Three centimeters does not give an advantage’

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Commentator at “UOL”, Juca Kfouri wants to change the offside rule. All this because Gabriel barbosa had a goal disallowed in Flamengo 0 x 1 Botafogolast Sunday (8/5), in the Stadium mane Garrinchafur Championship Brazilian. For the journalist, what is at issue is the use of VAR.

There was a controversy over Gabigol’s disallowed goal, whether they took the wrong frame or not and whether or not he would be offside. I start by always finding the following: the existence of VAR requires that the offside rule be changed. You have to stay within the spirit of the law, and it says that the player cannot take advantage of the defense. It’s obvious that three centimeters from Gabigol’s shoulder doesn’t give him an advantage. Something needs to be done for this to change. – complained Juca, on the “Red Card” program.

José Trajano also sees VAR as a problem.

It was a huge controversy and there were people who even took a ruler to measure. Look, VAR gets in the way a lot, especially in Brazilian football – he said.

Juca Kfouri even questioned the VAR audio and the speed of the decision, even though this one was right.

What caught my attention the most, and I’m still waiting for the CBF arbitration commission to respond, is that twice you hear someone say ‘We still have time’. We have time for what? Now the decision is required to come out in two minutes? Good to know, because haste is the enemy of perfection – he said.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

“That was for Zé”: Vasco players dedicate victory to the coach, target of protests from fans | vasco

4 days ago

Tricolor idol, Washington is announced as CEO of Sergipe club

4 weeks ago

Lewandowski communicates Bayern that it does not renew and already has an agreement with a new club, says TV

April 11, 2022

Braz reinforces confidence in Paulo Sousa and condemns violent protest in Flamengo: “Out of tune” | sportv newsroom

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button