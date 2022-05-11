Juca Kfouri complains about a goal annulled by Flamengo against Botafogo and wants to change the offside rule: ‘Three centimeters does not give an advantage’

Commentator at “UOL”, Juca Kfouri wants to change the offside rule. All this because Gabriel Barbosa had a goal well disallowed in Flamengo 0 x 1 Botafogo, last Sunday, at Mané Garrincha Stadium, for the Brazilian Championship. For him, what is at issue is the use of VAR.

– There was a controversy over Gabigol’s disallowed goal, whether they took the wrong frame or not and whether or not he would be offside. I start by always finding the following: the existence of VAR requires that the offside rule be changed. You have to stay within the spirit of the law, and it says that the player cannot take advantage of the defense. It’s obvious that three centimeters from Gabigol’s shoulder doesn’t give him an advantage. Something needs to be done to change that – complained Juca, on the “Red Card” program.

José Trajano also sees VAR as a problem.

– It was a huge controversy and there were people who even took a ruler to measure. Look, VAR gets in the way, especially in Brazilian football – she said.

Juca Kfouri even questioned the VAR audio and the speed of the decision, even though this one was right.

– What caught my attention the most, and I’m still waiting for the arbitration committee of the CBF answer, is that twice you hear someone say ‘We still have time’. We have time for what? Now the decision is required to come out in two minutes? It’s good to know, because haste is the enemy of perfection – she said.