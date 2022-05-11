Just that? It hasn’t even arrived and Felipão already defines when he will stop being Athletico’s coach

Athletico is going through a very unstable period on and off the field. The club is in the third coach this year alone. It started with Alberto Valentim, who fell after poor results. Fábio Carille took over and remained in office for only 21 days. Now, the “ball of the day” is Luiz Felipe Scolari. The coach was announced last week and makes his debut in the technical command of Hurricane this Wednesday, 11, against Tocantinópolis, for the Copa do Brasil.

However, even before debuting, Felipão said his days were numbered in Athletico’s technical command.

“I come in a little different way because that was not the initial position as a coach, but as something different off the field. I will end this situation and start a new one”said Felipão in an interview with Hurricane Live

That is, this means that Felipão is on the edge of the lawn until the end of 2022. As of the next season, the coach leaves the lawn and goes to the directive part of the Hurricane.

“What made me accept it was also the people who work here, the players who are here, the way Athletico sees the future of football”concluded Felipe.

Mixed team at debut

According to UOL, Felipão should put a mixed team in his debut as Athletico coach. According to the report, this is a decision of the coach, who wants to “rotate” the squad to get to know the players they have at their disposal better.