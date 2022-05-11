Klopp’s heartfelt response to learning that City signed Haaland

Liverpool manager didn’t mince words to describe Manchester City’s new signing

Last Tuesday (10th), the Manchester City announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to sign the striker Erling Haalandof Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian will now defend the team from Pep Guardiola from July 1st at the price of 60 million euros, R$ 325 million.

Appointed by many as one of the most popular names in the international market, alongside Kylian Mbappeof Paris Saint-Germain, the striker arrives as the long-awaited reinforcement requested by Guardiola. The bombastic signing earned praise even from rivals.

After the hard-fought 2-1 victory against Aston Villaoutside the house, Premier LeagueJürgen Klopp, head coach Liverpoolwas asked about the fact that City had signed Haaland and showed sincerity in words.

“Good player. But City never was and will never win the titles on account of just one athlete. They have a specific way of acting. And I think Haaland will understand quickly that he will score a lot of goals once he sets foot in Manchester. He will love it all. He is a real beast”, said the German, who followed.

“He was injured a few times at Dortmund, but when he was in shape he was a beast. Unfortunately, he is one hell of a hire,” he finished spontaneously.

With the rivalry fierce in recent times, Manchester City and Liverpool are fighting head to head for the Premier League title this season. Both teams have 86 points, but the Reds have one more game than Guardiola’s team.

City go to the field for round 36 this Wednesday (11), at 16:15, away from home against Wolverhampton. The duel will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.