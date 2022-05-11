News

Kristen Stewart takes center stage in new ‘Crimes of the Future’ poster

The production company NEON released this Wednesday (11) a new poster of “Crimes of the Future”, a body horror film directed by David Cronenberg. The poster places the character of Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Timlin, highlighted. Check out:

“A deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humanity is learning to adapt to its synthetic environment. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, which alters their biological makeup.”says the official synopsis of the film.

The cast of “Crimes of the Future” also includes Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”), Léa Seydoux (“007 – No Time to Die”), Scott Speedman (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Yorgos Karamihos and Nadia Litz.

“Crimes of the Future” will make its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which takes place from May 17 to 28 in France. Following its stint at the event, the film hits theaters on June 3. Watch the official trailer:

