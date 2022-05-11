Largest Starbucks in Brazil will open in a mall in Curitiba, find out which one

New Starbucks unit in Curitiba will be the largest in Brazil, with 350 m².| photo: Bigstock

The largest unit of the Starbucks coffee chain in Brazil will open in Curitiba in the second half of the year, at ParkShoppingBarigüi. The announcement, made late this Tuesday morning (10), was confirmed by the coffee giant exclusively for the Good Gourmet and the People’s Gazette.

to nStarbucks new will have 350 m² and it will work on the ground floor of the mall with a modern and sophisticated structure, close to the central square of events. More details of the service point and infrastructure will be released soon.

“In order to serve our customers with excellence, we are hosting the largest brand store in Brazil in Curitiba,” said Jacqueline Vieira de Lemos, the mall’s superintendent, in a statement.

According to ParkShoppingBarigüi’s management, the difference in this new store will be its size, as the product mix will follow the chain’s standard, with beverages such as espressos and preparations that include Starbucks Arabica coffee. In addition to foods like chicken coxinha and cheese bread.

Growth in Curitiba

The new Starbucks store in Curitiba is the seventh of the chain in the city, which already has units in operation in the Mueller, Palladium, Jockey Plaza and Pátio Batel malls, and one on the street in the Spot Compact Mall, downtown.

There is also another unit scheduled to open at Shopping Estação in the second half of the year.