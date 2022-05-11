Latam reduces net loss in the 1st quarter and sees revenue double with demand recovery | Economy

Latam, in judicial reorganization in the United States, recorded a net loss of US$ 380 million in the first quarter, reducing losses by 11.8% in the annual comparison.

The airline’s revenues totaled US$1.95 billion between January and March, more than double the same period in 2021.

“Despite the difficulties at the beginning of the year due to the emergence of the ômicron variant and its impact, especially in the months of January and February, Latam’s operations showed a new quarterly improvement”, says the company. They point out that the recovery in domestic flights underpins the recovery.

Total demand for the company’s flights, measured by passengers per paid kilometers transported (RPK), reached 65.2% of the visa in the first quarter of 2019, while the supply per seat per available kilometer (ASK, in acronym in English), was 68.2% of that registered that year. Before 2021, there was evolution.

Latam’s operating costs in the first three months of the year stood at US$ 2.09 billion, up 65.3% year-on-year, impacted by the nearly 200% spike in fuel prices in one year. The airline also highlights that fuel costs rose 0.5% over the first quarter of 2019.

At the end of the first quarter, Latam had US$ 7.98 in debt, increasing by US$ 540.1 million compared to December, after the impact of the exchange rate on debt and the withdrawal of another portion of the DIP financing in March.