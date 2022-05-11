News

Léa Seydoux exposes behind the scenes of ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

French actress Léa Seydoux, 36, recalled behind the scenes of the filming of the film “Blue is the Warmest Color” (2013) and criticized filmmaker Abdellatif Kechiche, the director of the feature film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Léa commented on the working conditions on the set, describing them as “insane” – Kechiche was even accused of sexual harassment.

It was the whole movie, not just the sex scenes. The way we shot this movie was just insane. The guy is just crazy. Leah seydoux

The plot, which won the Cannes Film Festival and the Palme d’Or, portrays the adolescence of a young woman who begins to unravel her sexuality and becomes involved with another woman.

One of the film’s biggest “highlights” was the seven-minute sex scene between the two protagonists, played by Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux — in interviews with the actresses at the time of the film’s release, both said they had used prosthetic vaginas during filming for the sex scenes, which lasted more than 10 consecutive hours.

Adèle even cried during the recordings, as a result of the numbness and bleeding from the vagina, but was prevented from interrupting the scene.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Kristen Dunst talks about possible return in future Spider-Man movie

March 2, 2022

Emma Watson had a family member who was convicted of witchcraft

March 24, 2022

Will Project Adam have a sequel? Director takes a stand on the movie’s future on Netflix – Film News

March 16, 2022

Dear China: which side are you on? – International

March 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button