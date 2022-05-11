Léa Seydoux exposes behind the scenes of ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’

French actress Léa Seydoux, 36, recalled behind the scenes of the filming of the film “Blue is the Warmest Color” (2013) and criticized filmmaker Abdellatif Kechiche, the director of the feature film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Léa commented on the working conditions on the set, describing them as “insane” – Kechiche was even accused of sexual harassment.

It was the whole movie, not just the sex scenes. The way we shot this movie was just insane. The guy is just crazy. Leah seydoux

The plot, which won the Cannes Film Festival and the Palme d’Or, portrays the adolescence of a young woman who begins to unravel her sexuality and becomes involved with another woman.

One of the film’s biggest “highlights” was the seven-minute sex scene between the two protagonists, played by Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux — in interviews with the actresses at the time of the film’s release, both said they had used prosthetic vaginas during filming for the sex scenes, which lasted more than 10 consecutive hours.

Adèle even cried during the recordings, as a result of the numbness and bleeding from the vagina, but was prevented from interrupting the scene.