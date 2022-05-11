Lily Collins proves that the chemise dress is ideal for any occasion

Since debuting in the Netflix hit “Emily in Paris” and winning over viewers with her fashionista character, Lily Colins has also drawn the eyes of fans to her own wardrobe. For the luck of the almost 27 million followers, the actress delivers looks on her social networks and this time she drew attention with one of the favorite pieces among women and classic bohemian (boho) chic style: the chemise dress. To get away from the classic white model, she bet on a leather version, showing the versatility of the famous chemisier.

The pose was under the shower, but the actress did not risk turning on the water so as not to ruin her newly done hairstyle. In the caption of the post, she left the famous expression: “Big hair, do n’t care” (Hair and I don’t care), but it was the shirt dress that attracted comments. Among them, from director and screenwriter Charlie McDowell, who worked with Collins on “Windfall” (2022), also from Netflix: “Great swimwear”, he wrote with humor. Detail: the two have been married since last year!

The chemise dress worn by Lily is by Nanushka, a Budapest-based brand founded in 2006 by Sandra Sandor, focused on creating elegant bohemian models, redefining the context of the beloved boho chic style.

Source: Vogue

