“Lixões” are everywhere in a neighborhood with the highest incidence of dengue – Capital

Nova Lima region is in red with “very high” number of notifications of dengue cases

Space taken by garbage on Rua Marques de Herval, Nova Lima region. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Dengue is advancing in Campo Grande and one of the main problems continues to be the breeding sites of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. According to a survey by Sesau (Municipal Health Department), 7 of the 74 districts of the Capital are classified in red with a “very high” number of notifications of dengue cases, among them, Nova Lima, northern region of the Capital.

Assistant in education has lived there for 13 years and has always lived with the situation in Nova Lima. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

According to health authorities, any container that accumulates water is considered a breeding ground for the mosquito. Most of the time, dengue can be indoors. However, in the region of the neighborhood that has more than 35 thousand inhabitants, it is not uncommon to find real open-air dumps.

One of them is on the extension of Rua Marquês de Herval, which has become a breeding ground for dengue. Education assistant Cristiane Ribeiro, 37, has lived close by for over 13 years and says that garbage is constantly being disposed of and, amazingly, things got worse after the arrival of asphalt in the region.

“They did the paving two years ago. Undoubtedly, it is an improvement that brings quality of life for us. But with the asphalt, they had no place to throw garbage and now, they concentrated everything there and throw everything, even dead animals”, says the resident.

Resident blames the population itself for the irregular disposal of garbage. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Security guard Fausto Carmo, 57, also lives close to the land, says he does everything he can to avoid mosquito outbreaks in his backyard, but the neglect ends up being on the part of the population itself, who discards materials in inappropriate places.

“I try to keep the backyard always clean and I also take care that they don’t throw garbage nearby, but it’s complicated, because they dump it at night, I even believe they come from other neighborhoods”, he says. having a municipal patrol to investigate this situation. It is a pity that this still happens, because here in the region there is a place that receives waste from the population”, concludes the resident.

On Rua Acropole, located in Jardim Arco-Íris, in the Nova Lima neighborhood, vacant lots are also easily found. Retired Benedito Góes, 76, complains about the mountains of garbage scattered around the region. “I’ve already caught dengue twice and I know it’s hard. Anyone who dumps garbage in a public place should be severely punished,” he suggests.

Retired collecting materials in a vacant lot in front of his residence. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Another 20 neighborhoods in Campo Grande are defined by the color orange and have a “high” number of notifications, including Vila Carlota, where residents also attribute the high incidence of dengue to the accumulation of garbage in vacant lots, one of them at the intersection of Rua of the Dollar with Rua do Cruzeiro.

Resident of Vila Carlota denounces land with rubbish scattered in the open. (Photo: Straight from the Streets)

“It’s a huge mess, my sister lives nearby, she got sick and went to the hospital, they detected it was dengue, now she’s taking serum. She has a baby who is also at risk of getting it”, denounces public servant Patrícia Souza, 45 years old.

Regarding the accumulation of garbage in vacant lots, Semadur (Municipal Secretariat for the Environment and Urban Management) reported that it does not carry out cleaning, only inspection, and that if the irregularity is found, a notification is sent to the owners of the land for correct maintenance. .

Regarding public spaces, the municipal administration reported that it cleans irregular disposal points frequently, but people continue to use the place to dump garbage and rubble.

The population can collaborate and point out the places where there is irregular disposal by calling 156 and denounce the offenders.