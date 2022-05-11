‘Lost City’: Comedy with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum gets Paramount+ premiere date

The action romantic comedy’Lost City‘, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatumwas a considerable success in its passage through the cinemas and, now, it already has a premiere date to reach the Paramount+ (via comicbook.com).

The information indicates that the feature film will be available in the platform’s catalog streaming from the United States and Canada tomorrow, 10th of Mayarriving in Australia, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy in the coming months.

There is still no confirmed release date in Brazil, but it is believed that the title will also be released in the course of 2022.

Check out our review:

The great cast also has Patti Harrison (‘Raya and the Last Dragon’), Da’Vine Joy Randolf (‘My Name is Dolemite’).Daniel Radcliffe (‘Harry Potter’) and Brad Pittwhich will make a special appearance.

The brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Bullock) writes about exotic places in his popular adventure novels, whose covers star the handsome model Alan (tatum), who has dedicated his life to personifying the hero character, “Dash.”

During the tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) so she can guide him to the treasure of the lost city described in her recent book.

To prove that it’s possible to be a hero in real life, not just in the pages of his books, Alan sets out to rescue her. Forced to live an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair must work together to survive and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

the duo Adam and Aaron Nee (‘Band of Robbers‘) is responsible for the direction.

The screenplay was written by Dana Foxin ‘Love game in Las Vegas‘.