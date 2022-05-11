Business

Lotofácil, contest 2,517: two bets match the 15 numbers and earn R$ 701.8 thousand each | lotteries

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

Two bets matched the 15 numbers of Lotofácil’s 2,517 contest, held this Tuesday (10th) in São Paulo, and each will receive R$ 701,852.20. Bets were placed online and in Florianópolis (SC).

See the numbers drawn: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 10 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 20 – 21 – 23 – 24.

See the other award-winning tracks

  • 14 hits: 335 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 1,255.11;
  • 13 hits: 11,045 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 25;
  • 12 hits: 131,826 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 10;
  • 11 hits: 647,876 winning bets; each will receive R$ 5.

The next contest (2,518) will be on Wednesday (11). The prize will be R$ 1.5 million.

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.

VIDEOS: G1’s most watched videos in the last 7 days

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

In crisis, Amil lost 29% of his health insurance portfolio in 7 years

February 21, 2022

Magalu app will have group purchase network and up to 55% discount

March 23, 2022

Less than 6 months after becoming a unicorn, Facily lays off 30%

3 weeks ago

Government does not correct table and forces 16 million to pay Income Tax – 03/08/2022

March 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button