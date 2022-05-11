Macris says goodbye to Minas with 13 titles – Web Vôlei
The Minastenista fans must already miss you. This Tuesday, Macris spent time at Itambé/Minas. In Uberlândia, the setter helped Nicola Negro’s team to win the South American title with a new victory over arch-rivals Dentil/Praia Clube, opponent of most decisions, in the tie-break. A lock with a gold key.
On his way to Fenerbahce, from Turkey, for his first international experience with clubs, Macris, 33, ended his victorious trajectory of five seasons with 13 titles won. Only in the South American there were three/four. The title guaranteed in the farewell secured Minas once again in the Club World Championship at the end of the year. Will the reunion with Macris happen exactly in the competition? To be checked after the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) defines the number of participants and the distribution of vacancies across continents, in the coming months. Fener and Minas competed for bronze in the last competition, with the Turkish team winning.
In this Minas Gerais period of her career, Macris, who also defended São Caetano, São Bernardo, Pinheiros and Brasília, was elected the best setter in Superleagues, South Americans and even in the World Cup.
Check out all the competitions played by Macris for Minas and the final position:
2017/2018
Gatorade Cup: 1st
Supercup: 2nd
Superleague: 3rd
South American: 1st
Brazil Cup: 4th
Mineiro: 1st
2018/2019
Mineiro: 1st
Brazil Cup: 1st
World Cup: 2nd
Superleague: 1st
South American: 1st
2019/2020
Mineiro: 2nd
Brazil Cup: 3rd
South American: 1st
Rio-Minas: 2nd
Supercup: 2nd
World Cup: 5th
2020/2021
Mineiro: 1st
Super Volleyball: 3rd
Superleague: 1st
Brazil Cup: 1st
South American: 2nd
2021/2022
Mineiro: 2nd
Super Cup: 2nd
World Cup: 4th
Brazil Cup: 2nd
Superleague: 1st
South American: 1st