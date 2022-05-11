Macris says goodbye to Minas with 13 titles – Web Vôlei

The Minastenista fans must already miss you. This Tuesday, Macris spent time at Itambé/Minas. In Uberlândia, the setter helped Nicola Negro’s team to win the South American title with a new victory over arch-rivals Dentil/Praia Clube, opponent of most decisions, in the tie-break. A lock with a gold key.

On his way to Fenerbahce, from Turkey, for his first international experience with clubs, Macris, 33, ended his victorious trajectory of five seasons with 13 titles won. Only in the South American there were three/four. The title guaranteed in the farewell secured Minas once again in the Club World Championship at the end of the year. Will the reunion with Macris happen exactly in the competition? To be checked after the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) defines the number of participants and the distribution of vacancies across continents, in the coming months. Fener and Minas competed for bronze in the last competition, with the Turkish team winning.

In this Minas Gerais period of her career, Macris, who also defended São Caetano, São Bernardo, Pinheiros and Brasília, was elected the best setter in Superleagues, South Americans and even in the World Cup.

Check out all the competitions played by Macris for Minas and the final position:

2017/2018

Gatorade Cup: 1st

Supercup: 2nd

Superleague: 3rd

South American: 1st

Brazil Cup: 4th

Mineiro: 1st

2018/2019

Mineiro: 1st

Brazil Cup: 1st

World Cup: 2nd

Superleague: 1st

South American: 1st

2019/2020

Mineiro: 2nd

Brazil Cup: 3rd

South American: 1st

Rio-Minas: 2nd

Supercup: 2nd

World Cup: 5th

2020/2021

Mineiro: 1st

Super Volleyball: 3rd

Superleague: 1st

Brazil Cup: 1st

South American: 2nd

2021/2022

Mineiro: 2nd

Super Cup: 2nd

World Cup: 4th

Brazil Cup: 2nd

Superleague: 1st

South American: 1st