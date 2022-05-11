Magazine releases new image of The Woman King, long starring Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch

The magazine empire released a new image of The Woman Kingfeature starring Viola Davis and Lashana Lynchand with the direction of Gina Prince-Bythewoodwhich is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

In the featured image above, we can see Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu and Sheila Atim.

The Woman King, long with Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch, gets a premiere date and new names in the cast

The film will be inspired by real events that took place in the African Kingdom of Dahomey during the 18th and 19th centuries. The plot follows Nanisca (Davis), the general of an all-female army, and her daughter Nawi (Mbedu) who together fought against the French troops and rival tribes who violated their honors, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they lived in.

In addition to Viola Davis, the feature will have Thuso Mbedu (in The Underground Railroad), Lashana Lynch (007 – No Time to Die it’s from Captain AmericThe), Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim and John Boyega (Star Wars), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (franchise After) and Masali Baduza (Noughts + Crosses),

Rounding out the list with the new names are actors Angelique Kidjo, Jimmy Odukoya, Thando Dlomo and Jordan Bolger.

Dana Stevens took care of the script.

Davis and her husband Julius Tennongives JuVee Productionsserve as executive producers, according to Variety.

The Woman King arrives on September 16, 2022.

