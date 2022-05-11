March 2022 has a record of resignations

In March of this year, the job market registered an atypical movement, with a record number of resignations from Brazilian workers. Find out more below.

voluntary terminations

According to the survey by LCA Consultores, which considered data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), there were at least 603,000 voluntary dismissals during the month of March.

This shows that, although the labor market is underperforming and 12 million Brazilians are unemployed, a large number of workers are still voluntarily leaving their jobs.

Back to your area

In the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 and 2021, many people lost their jobs and ended up accepting jobs outside their fields.

In this way, according to experts, now that the market is a little more heated, these workers who accepted jobs outside their areas only to avoid being without a job have returned to look for jobs that are in accordance with their specialties.

Pre-pandemic occupancy levels

Although March broke the record for resignations, it was also the first month to surpass pre-pandemic occupancy levels, according to a survey by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), an agency of the Ministry of Economy, from data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad).

There was an increase in the proportion of employed people in relation to the total Brazilian population of working age, reaching 55.9%, which represents an advance of 5.3 percentage points compared to March 2021, excluding seasonal factors, so that they are leveled the bases of comparison.

What happens if the worker does not redeem the FGTS?

However, despite the increase in occupancy, the scenario shows a 10.6% drop in regular average earnings, of R$ 2,532.00.

This is due to rising inflation coupled with a 0.5% shrinkage of nominal yields.

