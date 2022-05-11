Marcos Martins the first athlete to leave Santa Cruz; re-presentation had only meeting

Fullback Marcos MArtins was the first player to accompany the departure of former coach Leston Jnior (Photo: Rafael Melo/SCFC)

Right-back Marcos Martins is no longer part of the Santa Cruz squad. The player is the first athlete to leave Arruda, accompanying former coach Leston Júnior and former executive Marcelo Segurado, who were fired at dawn last Monday. The news released by reporter Wellington Araújo, from Radio Clubwas confirmed by the report. This Tuesday of the re-presentation of the cast, according to the report of DP sports, the athletes did not perform the traditional training. The main activities of the day were aimed at meetings with players to determine whether or not to stay at the club.

One of the most experienced of the squad so far, Marcos Martins was hired by coach Leston Júnior in 2021, for the Northeast Cup Qualifiers. However, the 32-year-old side did not play against Floresta.

This season, however, he took the field a few times, just six matches. A good part of the Pernambuco Championship was injured.

Marcos Martins should not be the only athlete to leave Arruda. Other names should be announced in the next few hours, or until the team’s re-presentation this Wednesday, when the training work of the new coach, Marcelo Martelotte, will actually begin.