Mauro Naves says that Tite does not think about summoning Hulk to the national team and explains why: ‘I was surprised’

During ESPN FC this Tuesday (10), commentator Mauro Naves talked about the possibility of Hulk being called up by Tite

Coach Tite will summon the Brazilian Team for the friendlies in July this Wednesday (11), one of the last ones before the final list for the world Cup. The expectation is whether the coach will have news.

One of the names that is most requested by the public opinion is that of the attacker Hulk, great highlight of the Atlético-MGchampion of Brazilian and gives Brazil’s Cup in 2021.

The attacker, however, should not win another chance. During the ESPN FC This Tuesday (10), commentator Mauro Naves brought the information that Tite’s technical commission does not work with the hypothesis.

“These days a person told me that the commission (of the Selection) does not work with the hypothesis of taking the Hulk. I was surprised”, he said.

“He is not a player who is on the rise (with Tite), as it is getting very difficult not to take two on each side. Tite is enjoying the rush. Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Rodrygo. It’s a schema issue.”

The Brazilian team’s June friendlies will be against South KoreaThe Japan and the Argentina.