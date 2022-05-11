Messi becomes tourism ambassador in Saudi Arabia and generates controversy | french football

Off duty at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia on Monday and announced his partnership with the local government to be the country’s tourism ambassador. The ace posted a photo in the Red Sea, in a paid publication, and it generated controversy. The Argentine’s new trade deal has received criticism.

An absolute Islamic monarchy, Saudi Arabia has a regime of constant violations of human rights. The photo posted by Messi was liked by more than 5 million people, but received some criticism in the comments.

Messi has more balls on the post than goals for PSG

1 of 2 Messi is received in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, alongside Paredes: PSG striker is now ambassador of tourism in the country — Photo: Disclosure/VisitSaudi Messi is received in Jedá, Saudi Arabia, alongside Paredes: PSG striker is now ambassador of tourism in the country – Photo: Disclosure/VisitSaudi

The official profile of Amnesty International Norway was blunt in condemning the new partnership of the PSG star:

Traveling to Saudi Arabia is one thing, but getting paid to glorify the country is another. Some facts about Saudi Arabia:

They execute at least 106 people a year

Criticizing the authorities is risking death

Women’s rights are almost non-existent

gay? Well, death penalty is your fate.

Do you really want to support this, Messi?

2 of 2 Profile of Amnesty International Norway criticizes Messi’s partnership with the Saudi Arabian government – ​​Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Profile of Amnesty International Norway criticizes Messi’s partnership with the Saudi Arabian government – ​​Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Other users also followed the same line and criticized the decision of the 34-year-old Argentine. In the French press, the agreement drew attention as it involved a country that had not had diplomatic relations with Qatar, owner of PSG, for a short time.

In June 2017the Saudis, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Libya, Maldives and Yemen, accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

The close relationship with Shiite Iran, the Saudis’ main enemy, and the performance of the broadcaster “Al Jazeera”, a powerful Qatari government television network and, by far, the most influential in the region, also bothered – and still bothers –. The crisis ended with an agreement in January 2021.

Newcastle coach faces tight skirt for trip to Saudi Arabia: “It’s for the benefit of athletes”

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, Messi informed PSG, at the beginning of the season, that the project of being ambassador of tourism in Saudi Arabia could be realised. The ace went to the country alongside his clubmate, Paredes.

The partnership with Messi is yet another example of Saudi Arabia’s use of sport as propaganda to change the country’s image, which is owner of Newcastle, in the Premier League.

It’s what experts call “sportswashing”. The English term created by human rights organizations joins two words: sport and wash. In other words, it is the use of sport as a way of erasing – or hiding – actions that governments do not want to be known by the rest of the world.