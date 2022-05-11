Technology

Microsoft is already working on a patent to play physical games on Xbox Series S

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Microsoft has patented a physical game validation system which will also allow Xbox Series S owners to add them to their digital library. It will probably also be useful for future consoles from the house of Redmond, in case they don’t have optical readers.

As can be seen in the image below, the new patent allows external players to authenticate Xbox game discs, thus allowing players to access digital versions of their console. This is currently a system that would especially benefit Xbox Series S owners, but in the future who knows.

Microsoft has invested heavily in services in recent years, particularly those related to preserving old titles. It’s hard to say when this new technology will be available to the public, but we hope it will be soon.

Who knows if the system will also implement some control technology, which prevents that you redeem the copy of a single game twice, identifying the source disk. According to the patent description, Xbox One can somehow be connected to Xbox Series S and can be used as external player for authentication. As if to say that nothing is left behind at Microsoft, with the generational transfer.

Source

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

New PS Plus could improve Sony’s revenue, say analysts

April 1, 2022

Android 13: Google launches new system for mobile phones – Link

23 hours ago

Acer launches carnival promotion with notebooks, monitors and accessories with discounts of up to 50%

February 24, 2022

Motorola Moto G52 has official images and specifications revealed

March 31, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button