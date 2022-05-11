Ministry of Economy zeros taxes on imports of mining equipment – ​​Money Times

This Tuesday (10), the Ministry of Economy published in the Official Gazette of the Union that it will zero the tax rates for the import of mining machines from Bitcoin (BTC).

The decision, as the document points out, enters into force on May 16, 2022.

Under the signature of the president of the executive committee, Marcelo Pacheco dos Guaranys, the resolution seeks to change to zero percent the rates of Import Tax levied on Computer and Telecommunications Goods.

Among them, that of Common Mercosur Nomenclature (NCM) number 8471.7which discusses specific equipment for mining cryptocurrencies:

“Hard disk drives, with a single head-disk assembly (hda ‘head disk assembly’) with a ‘satan’ interface of at least 6gb/s, 24 x 7 operating capacity (twenty-four hours a day, operating seven days a day). week) for 2,400 hours, with audio and video data storage capacity, designed to support operation at temperatures within the range of 0 to 60 degrees Celsius, cache memory of at least 64 megabytes.”

Just like the NCM of number 8471.50:

“Servers dedicated to mining cryptocurrencies using SHA256 algorithm, with energy efficiency measured at 25 degrees Celsius equal to or less than 32 J/TH (joules/terahash).”

Miners (of Bitcoin) will come to Brazil

For Raymond Nasser, CEO of mining company Arthur Mining, active in U.S“Brazil has just gained an alternative from where to send its energy.”

The Brazilian, CEO of the mining company, in an interview with Crypto Times has already confirmed that it intends to expand operations to the Brazil and says the announcement is the beginning of “a great journey” to come.

As informed on the mining company’s website, Artur Mining uses undervalued flaring, or waste gas, from the oil and gas industry as a source of power generation for its mobile bitcoin mining facilities.

“Energy producers will finally have an alternative income, and will be able to be more independent from the government. We will address the loss, and expense, of energy in Brazil with this removal of the tax on machines”, he concludes.

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and always be well informed with the news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.