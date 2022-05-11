Ministry of Health to end the secretariat to combat Covid – News

Secovid (Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19) will be extinguished. The Ministry of Health did not confirm the date, but the end of the portfolio’s action is related to the end of Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance), signed by the Ministry of Health on April 22.

The ordinance officializing the end of Espin provides that the measure enters into force 30 days after the signature by Minister Marcelo Queiroga. The government’s objective in giving this deadline was to allow federal, state and municipal governments to adapt to the change.





The decree that created Secovid was signed by President Jair Bolsonaro in May 2021, “to exercise the role of representative of the ministry in coordinating the measures to be carried out during Espin as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic”.

Queiroga stated that the end of the emergency does not change public health policies in the country. The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, informed that the end of Espin does not change the transfer of resources from the Union to the states.

“The Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19 (Secovid) was created to coordinate actions during the Public Health Emergency of National Interest (Espin) as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. With the end of Espin, the actions currently assigned to Secovid will continue without prejudice to the population”, informed the Ministry of Health.