Ministry of Health wants to eliminate malaria cases in the country by 2035

Brazil wants to eliminate malaria cases by 2035. The strategy is part of the Plan to Eliminate Malaria in Brazil, launched this Wednesday (11), in Brasília. The goal is to reach 2025 with 68,000 cases. Then, the idea is to record numbers below 14,000 by 2030 and reduce the number of deaths to zero in the same year.

Even with the records of malaria cases in Brazil on a downward trend, the data still worry health authorities. According to data from the ministry, in 2020 there were 145,000 cases of the disease across the country. Of this total, more than 99% are concentrated in the Amazon region.

According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the Plan will have four phases to eliminate the disease. The plan also has goals with health professionals and managers and society. The ministry intends to expand the Municipal Supporters Project for the Prevention, Control and Elimination of Malaria, in the states of Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Mato Grosso.

Numbers

In 2020 alone, more than BRL 275 million were invested in the fight against malaria. The WHO’s coordinated plans are for the reduction of the disease to reach 90% worldwide by 2030, with the elimination of malaria in at least 35 countries; in addition to avoiding reintroduction in countries already considered free of transmission.

Considered a serious public health problem worldwide, WHO data from 2019 point to 229 million new cases of the disease reported, with more than 409 thousand deaths. In 2020, Brazil registered 145,188 cases of malaria, against 157,452 cases registered in 2019.

“Between 2019 and 2020 we had a reduction of more than 10% in the number of malaria cases in Brazil. However, despite the good news, it must be remembered that malaria is a public health challenge. There are more than 140,000 cases per year, almost all in the Amazon region”, highlights the Secretary of Health Surveillance, of the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Correia de Medeiros.

According to the Health Surveillance Secretariat, 80% of the occurrences until 2019 were concentrated in 41 municipalities in Amazonas, Pará, Roraima, Amapá, Acre, Rondônia and Mato Grosso.

Malaria

One of the oldest parasitic diseases in the world, malaria is caused by four different types of the protozoan of the genus plasmodium. In Brazil, three species are found, the most common being the P. Vivax. The disease is transmitted by the infected female Anopheles mosquito. It bites the human being, who becomes the host of the protozoan.

If an uninfected mosquito bites an infected person, it also transmits malaria. The disease can also be transmitted by sharing syringes, blood transfusions or even from mother to fetus during pregnancy. The most common symptoms of the disease are high fever, chills and lack of appetite.