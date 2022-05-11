Ministry of Health will offer medicine for mild cases of Covid-19 by SUS

Photo: Marcelo Oliveira (file/Diary)

According to the Ministry of Health, the Unified Health System (SUS) should have a new form of treatment against Covid-19 by the end of the year. On Friday, the folder published, in the Official Gazette of the Union, the incorporation of a drug composed of the antivirals Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir, indicated for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 and high risk of complications.

The recommendation was made by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec). After the publication of the document on Friday, the Ministry of Health has 180 days to make the technology available on the public network.

Last month, the folder incorporated the drug baricitinib for severe cases of the disease.

HOW WILL IT WORK

The drug will be administered orally, being indicated for patients with mild to moderate coronavirus, not hospitalized, who are at high risk of complications and without the need for supplemental oxygen. The first recipients will be immunocompromised adult patients or those aged 65 years or older. Treatment should only be used in case of a positive test for Covid-19 and within five days after the onset of symptoms.

The new drug is the result of the combination of Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir, two antivirals used together to treat SARS-CoV-2. The first is a molecule that inhibits an important enzyme of SARS-CoV-2 and prevents the virus from proliferating, thus having potent activity against the disease virus.

Ritonavir, on the other hand, inhibits the action of an enzyme that degrades Nirmatrelvir, helping to make the compound available in the bloodstream for a longer time, which enhances its action.

*with information from the Ministry of Health