Mohamed receives an invitation to train the national team and communicates the future to the Galo board

Hulk he is a far above average striker and demonstrates every game at Galo why he is so different. He scores a lot of goals, clears plays and gives a lot of assists. The striker became an idol of the Atletico fans very quickly and today, when talking about Atlético-MG, he has no way for the striker to stay out of the mouth of the people.

THE curious is that even living an excellent phase, the player has not been called to the Brazilian team. Today (11), for example, Titus called some Brazilian football players and the athlete was not mentioned. The renowned journalist Mauro Naves, who worked for so much at Globo and currently comments on ESPN channels, spoke about the reason the team’s technical committee did not choose the player: a matter of scheme.

About the technician situation Turkish Mohamed, the gringo does not seem to be unanimous among the fans and also in the Alvinegro summit. The team’s unexciting football followed by decisions that don’t please, makes the criticisms get stronger on top of the commander.

The Chilean team looked for the commander and expressed interest in taking him out of the Galo. However, according to information from the portal “Torcedores.com”, Mohamed rules out the chance to leave Atlético: “Those who talk to him in Cidade do Galo heard that the coach was probed, but denied a formal proposal from the Chilean national team.”, said an excerpt from the article.