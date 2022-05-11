Motorola Edge 20 Pro with Snapdragon 870 and AMOLED screen starting at R$ 2400 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Looking for a flagship in Brazil with an affordable price and interesting features? In that case, the Motorola Edge is a great recommendation! And today, the model is in great offer on the Submarino APP, starting at R$ 2700 in cash with R$ 300 back paying via AME Digital. As a result, the final price of the smartphone is R$2,400!

Talking about its settings, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro works with the advanced Snapdragon 870 chip. Made by Qualcomm, this processor is capable of running intense tasks and heavy games without causing slowdowns. There’s also 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a super 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

In terms of construction, Motorola has added a 6.7″ OLED display that brings Full HD+ resolution and support for a 144Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers excellent fluidity for browsing social networks and games. Furthermore, the super 108MP camera manages to get amazing photos.

Screen: OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Rear camera: 1 08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support)

08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 4,500mAh with 30W fast charging

4,500mAh with 30W fast charging Others: Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner

Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner Operational system: Android 11.

On offer with cashback of R$ 300, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is an excellent value for money. However, correctly follow the steps below to get the best price:

Download and Install the Submarino App

Open the link below and choose open with App Submarino

Discount

On the payment screen use the coupon: BALANCE 10

