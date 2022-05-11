Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil is above 100 after a week | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (11) 121 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 664,564 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 107 — returning to above the 100 mark after a week . Two days earlier, this average reached the mark of 84, the lowest record since April 2020. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +2%indicating a trend towards stability in deaths from the disease.

Total deaths: 664,564

664,564 Death record in 24 hours: 121

121 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 97 (14-day variation: -2%)

97 (14-day variation: -2%) Total known confirmed cases: 30,614,065

30,614,065 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 23,071

23,071 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 16,413 (14-day variation: +29%)

Acre, Amazonas, Bahia, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Sergipe had no death record within 24 hours. In Acre, Piauí and Roraima, there were also no new cases recorded in the period. In Roraima, the state secretariat reported that the updating of data was hampered by instability on the internet.

Amapá and Tocantins have not released new data on cases and deaths from the disease.

The country also recorded 23,071 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 30,614,065 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 16,413variation of +29% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (8 states): RN, ES, RS, PR, CE, AL, MS, MG

RN, ES, RS, PR, CE, AL, MS, MG In stability (5 states and the DF): SP, GO, SE, DF, PE, PI

SP, GO, SE, DF, PE, PI Falling (11 states): AC, BA, RJ, RO, PA, PB, SC, MT, AM, MA, RR

AC, BA, RJ, RO, PA, PB, SC, MT, AM, MA, RR Not updated (2 states): AP and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet (updated on business days only)

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).