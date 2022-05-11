MTV announces 2022 Movie & TV Awards nominees







MTV has released the nominees for its annual film and television awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which highlight Zendaya and her attractions.

The movie “Spider-Man: No Return Home” and the series “Euphoria” lead the list, tied with seven nominations each, while Zendaya is up for Best Actress in a Series for “Euphoria”. To complete the award’s zendaying, “Dune” also appears on the Best Film list.

Other nominated titles include the films “Scream” and “Batman” and the series “Loki” and “Round 6”.

Among the novelties this year, there is a category dedicated to Pegação (Here for the hook up, a joke with Tinder) and, as “incredible” as it may seem, finally nominations for Best Song in a Movie or Series.

The winners are chosen by the public, in an open vote on the official website of the broadcaster, and the awarding of the awards takes place on June 5th.

Check out this year’s nominees below.

BEST MOVIE

“Dune”

“Panic”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

“The Adam Project”

“Batman”

BEST SERIES

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Round 6”

“Ted Lasso”

“Yellowstone”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN FILM

Lady Gaga (“House Gucci”)

Robert Pattinson (“Batman”)

Sandra Bullock (“Lost City”)

Timothée Chalamet (“Dune”)

Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SERIES

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig (“007 – No Time to Die”)

Oscar Isaac (“Moon Knight”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”)

Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)

Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”)

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell (“Batman”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Lost City”)

James Jude Courtney (“Halloween Kills”)

Victoria Pedretti (“You”)

Willem Dafoe (“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”)

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike (“Euphoria”)

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount (“Emily in Paris”)

Poopies and the snake (“Jackass Forever”)

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz (“Batman”)

Tom Holland and Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”)

BEST COMIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

John Cena (“Peacemaker”)

Johnny Knoxville (“Jackass Forever”)

Megan Stalter (“Hacks”)

Ryan Reynolds (“Freey Guy: Taking Over”)

BEST REVELATION

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Ariana DeBose (“Love, Sublime Love”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Round 6”)

Sophia Di Martino (“Loki”)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. other Widows (“Black Widow”)

Cassie vs. Maddie (“Euphoria”)

Guy vs. Dude (“Free Guy: Taking Control”)

Bus Fight (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)

Climax with the Spider-Men (“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”)

BETTER PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega (“Panic”)

Kyle Richards (“Halloween Kills”)

Mia Goth (“X”)

Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place: Part 2”)

Sadie Sink (“Fear Street: 1978 – Part 2”)

BEST TEAM

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson (“Loki”)

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire (“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”)

Ryan Reynolds and Walker Sobbell (“The Adam Project”)

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum e; Brad Pitt (“Lost City”)

HERE FOR THE HOOK UP (aka BEST CATCH)

“Euphoria”

“I never…”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“The Sex Life of College Students”

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (“Singing My Way Home”)” – Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (“Don’t Look Up”)

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike (“Euphoria”)

“On My Way (“Marry Me”)” – Jennifer Lopez (“Marry Me”)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Enchanting Cast (“Enchanting”)