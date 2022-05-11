Multinational Amazon offers hundreds of job vacancies throughout Brazil

With the inauguration, Amazon Brasil has already generated more than 2 thousand jobs last year in the area of ​​operations in the country alone *- image: Amazon/Disclosure





In full expansion, the multinational Amazon, a giant company in E-commerce and other segments, announces the opening of hundreds of job vacancies for professionals from various areas in the Brazilian market.

Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, created by Jeff Bezos, announced this Monday (09) the opening of several job openings on its opportunities website. There are opportunities for the most varied areas of activity and different places where the company is present. Those interested in the multinational’s opportunities should only be within the company’s standards.

List of available positions at the multinational Amazon

Here are some of the hundreds of job openings that Amazon is making available on its website, check them out:

Customer service in Distribution Center

Responsible for communicating with customers via email or phone, emphasizing and prioritizing customer needs, solving problems and setting appropriate expectations with customers, constantly responding using correct grammar.

Software Development Manager

Professional to establish and execute the long-term architectural roadmap, drive continuous improvements for the efficiency and flexibility of the multinational Amazon products, keeping the team at a high performance, availability and scalability level.

Business Development, Training and Certification Manager

Works closely with Amazon customers, account managers and partners to help them use AWS training programs that will drive their use of Amazon services.

Logistics team leader

Responsible for overseeing one of the company’s delivery stations, providing leadership to associates and managing key performance indicators, operating in a highly collaborative environment that is closer to a start-up.

Senior Field Marketing Manager

Responsible for planning and delivering demand generation programs to reach new customers and market to existing customers, including events, integrated campaigns and digital marketing, introducing new digital marketing approaches and content distribution.

Delivery Station Link

It is necessary to respond directly to customer referrals, contacting us via email, telephone, among others, to understand the problem and obtain information.

How to apply for jobs at the multinational Amazon?

Candidates who are interested in the multinational’s job openings must access the amazon opportunities website. On the page you can find all open job vacancies.

When selecting, it is necessary to carefully read all available information such as requirements, assignments and other information. To apply, you will need to create an account at Amazon Jobs using e-mail, full name, CPF, among other data. It is important to note that the available vacancies may change or be filled at any time.

The company also offers a Health Plan, Life Insurance, great remuneration, Dental Plan, meal vouchers, flexible hours, transport vouchers, parking, food vouchers, home-office, among many other benefits.

About the company

Created by Jeff Bezos in 1994, the multinational Amazon was born with the aim of creating a new business model, selling and distributing books online. Currently, the company sells the most varied products on its platform such as toys, electronics, clothing and accessories, among many other products.

Since then, the company has also started to operate in several other segments and services, such as Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud storage services, Amazon Prime (streaming) and Alexa (virtual assistant), among many others. According to the company itself, its main value is knowing the demands of its consumers.

Through innovation and speed, Amazon contributes to the development of an organizational culture focused exclusively on the customer, placing it among the most valuable companies in the world.