Mystery in Australia: 50 kilos of cocaine found next to the body of a diver that no one knows who it is

Next to the corpse were several packages. The man who died at the scene has not yet been identified.

Australian police seized 50 kilos of cocaine, with a market value of more than 13 million euros ($14 million), this Monday. The drug was next to the body of a diver, on the bank of one of the rivers in the state of New South Wales, in Australia, distributed in several packages.

Authorities are now investigating the case, but so far few details are known. In a statement, the New South Wales Police said only that the man was wearing state-of-the-art diving equipment and that he was found unconscious in the Hunter River in Newcastle, about 170 kilometers from Sydney.

Inquiries are underway after the body of a diver & cocaine worth $20m was found in the Hunter at Newcastle. Full details here, https://t.co/gNTTTdh3aY If you have information which can assist Organized Crime Squad investigators call Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/cmbay7eakt — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) May 9, 2022

The Australian authorities also clarify that, despite attempts at resuscitation, the man died on the spot and that his identity is still not known.

“We are trying to identify whether the two incidents are related. They may well be, but we keep an open mind about the options in front of us.”New South Wales Police Superintendent Robert Critchlow told reporters.

The investigation has already extended to a foreign ship, which was anchored nearby at the time of the crime, and the entire crew has already been questioned, explained Robert Critchlow. The approach to this vessel comes after suspicions that two boats would have been seen near this boat on Sunday night.

New South Wales Police divers continue to search the waters near the site, with the assistance of professionals from the Australian border authorities. Those responsible ask the population to have any type of information regarding the case to contact the authorities.