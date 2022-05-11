Nacho minimizes internal pressure at Atlético-MG, and talks about criticism of Turco Mohamed: “Unfair” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s series of three stumbles in the Brazilian Championship increased the pressure on coach Antonio Mohamed in the external environment. In social networks, requests for the Argentine’s departure have become less uncommon, but at a press conference this Tuesday, Nacho guaranteed that within the gates of Cidade do Galo, Turco continues with all the necessary support from the board and cast.

This Monday, a meeting between members of the board, cast and technical committee was held at the training center to discuss the moment. Meeting with a reaction charge, of course, but also reinforcement of confidence in the strength of the multi-champion group recently. At the Tuesday morning press conference, Nacho spoke about the matter and sought to ward off any tone of controversy.

– Always after each match we have a meeting and we talk about the match, correcting mistakes, what we did well… But nothing with any controversy or anything. The truth is that there is a very good atmosphere, and we hope that it will continue – he reiterated.

The midfielder was also asked about the crowd’s demands on Turco Mohamed. According to him, “unfair” criticism for what the team has been demonstrating since the beginning of the season.

– I think it’s a little unfair, because the team is all, us and the technical staff as well. If you analyze the numbers for the year, I believe they are good. We played 28 games (25 actually) and we only lost two. We won the Supercup, the Campeonato Mineiro playing the final with the classic. So it seems a little unfair to me. But we know that football here in Brazil is very demanding, and when two or three results are not achieved, criticism begins to appear.

To lighten the mood and regain confidence, nothing beats a victory. And for that reason, Nacho reinforces the importance of the match against Bragantino, this Wednesday, at 20:30 (Brasília time), for the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship.

– It will be very important to regain confidence. Obviously, a win would be very important to play Saturday’s match at home (against Atlético-GO) with much more confidence. But we need to correct some mistakes that we obviously have, and from there we can achieve a good result.

