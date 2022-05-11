Technology

Need for Speed ​​confirmed for late 2022

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 1 1 minute read

EA has officially confirmed that Criterion Games’ new Need for Speed ​​will arrive later this year, representing one of its biggest efforts for Christmas 2022.

During the latest financial report, the company confirmed that it is preparing a remake and a game in a major series for early 2023, but before that it will also have some big names hitting stores.

The current fiscal year kicks off with Codemasters’ F1 22 on July 1st and will continue with Madden in August, not to mention FIFA 23 in September. It’s a monthly rhythm of releases and it fits with what we already know about these series.

After that, EA lists the next NHL and the new Need for Speed ​​as their releases for the last 3 months of the year.

For the past 2 years, the NHL series has transitioned from September to October and NHL 23 is expected in October, while Need for Speed ​​will certainly return sometime in October or November, as December is considered too late by publishers.

Recent rumors indicate that the release is set for November and that would fit in with the monthly release pace seen in other games. However, EA still hasn’t confirmed it and also hasn’t addressed the rumors that it will only be released on new consoles and PC.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green and iPhone SE 2022 are now available

April 9, 2022

The Ascent, Cyberpunk RPG, Coming to PS4 and PS5 in March

February 25, 2022

WhatsApp: What We Know So Far About New ‘Last Seen’ Function | Social media

3 weeks ago

Instagram secrets: see 4 app functions that you may not know yet

April 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button