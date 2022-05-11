Business

Netflix may launch ad plan by the end of the year

THE Netflix may launch its advertised streaming plan earlier than expected. According to Deadline, the new option may appear to subscribers by the end of 2022.

This new timeline for launch is much faster than previously discussed by the CEO Reed Hastingswhich established the new plan for a period of up to 2 years.

“Yes, it’s a quick and ambitious plan, and it’s going to require us to sacrifice some things“, Hastings reportedly said in a recent call with Netflix shareholders.

The new plan will be cheaper than those already offered by the platform, and will include small commercial interventions in the middle of the streaming experience. It is a model already used by competitors such as hulu and HBO Max In the USA.

It is also worth remembering that the announcement comes shortly after Netflix announced the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, one of the first times that the platform did not have a growth in its consumer base in its history.

