Netflix’s sexually explicit movie ‘will offend everyone’, says director

Blonde, the biography of Marilyn Monroe directed by Andrew Dominik, has been in development since 2010 and will finally be released this year as part of the Netflix catalogue.

Not even a teaser or premiere date has yet been released, but the feature film is already making headlines around the world for promising a lot of controversy and, in a recent interview with Vulture, Dominik says that Blonde will address sensitive topics in an ambiguous way and that it can offend viewers.

“If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out fine when #MeToo arrived and it would have been an expression of all those things. We’re at a point right now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where the lines are. It’s a movie that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t think it’s going to be as simple as people want to see it. There’s something about him that offends everyone,” says the filmmaker.

With actress Ana de Armas playing Marilyn Monroe, the film Blonde is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates that details the troubled life of the Hollywood star in the 40s and 50s.

Blonde makes history on Netflix

Blonde received an NC-17 rating, the highest in the United States, for its sexually explicit content. This is the highest rating in Netflix history.

“It’s a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, that’s the public’s problem. You are not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story,” Andrew Dominik told CinemaBlend.

Rumor has it that part of the reason Blonde’s rating is NC-17 is because of a menstrual blood oral sex scene, which Andrew Dominik called fake but “hilarious”. There is also a rape scene in the film.

There is still no release date for Blonde on Netflix.