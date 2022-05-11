Network unlikely to recover, experts say – Money Times

THE anchor (ANC), the largest decentralized lending platform in the earth networkmelted your Total Value Lockedor TVL the acronym in English, more than 60% in a week after the stablecoin from the Web Earth (MOON) lose its ballast, and need to sell the reserve of bitcoin (BTC) to keep the collateral.

Until last week, the protocol contained a TVLsince yesterday, of about US$ 20 billion, and today that number has decreased to US$ 2.52 billion.

Due to high demand, and congested network, the Binance suspended this Tuesday (10) the withdrawals of LUNA and UST.

the token MOON shows a drop of more than 90% in less than 24 hours, while the stablecoin UST is quoted increasingly below its dollar backing, reaching a value of less than U$0.30.

Earth (MOUNT) died?

As shared by Orlando Telles, founding partner of Mercurius Cryptoon the social networks of the analysis house “this could be the end of LUNA”.

As stated in the publication, the protocol could still be worth zero, since Do Kwon, responsible for the project, abandoned the investors and the Terra network.

This Wednesday (11), the developer announced on its social networks a recovery plan for the protocol, but according to Telles, the action plan is “basically let the protocol act on its own.”

1/ Dear Terra Community: — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) May 11, 2022

For Alexandre Vasarhelyi, founding partner of the manager BLP Crypto, what is most worrying is the health of the network. As he explains, the entire Terra ecosystem also works with network validators and miners.

“The remuneration of these agents has dropped a lot, with the LUNA token at $1.88. The amount of rewards in LUNA remains the same, but the value is much worse,” he explains.

Vasarhelyi goes on to say that just like any blockchainthe big risk when the utility token price drops a lot is poor network security.

“I believe that while we haven’t had greater clarity on this, it’s difficult to make any predictions.”

“Whoever catches never forgets”

In addition to the technical issue behind a damaged blockchain network, there is the issue of damaged investor trust. the protocol Anchor (ANC) is one of the ones that most hurt the sentiment, and the pocketbook, of investors at the moment.

The protocol was one of the main “drivers” of growth in demand for UST, and consequently LUNA, as it promised 20% returns on staking activity (providing liquidity to the network by locking in native tokens).

On Twitter, investors are still reflecting, and sharing, the feeling of losses of great value in their assets under yield on the platform.

In the fund manager’s opinion, even in a scenario where the Terra network regains its health and safety, there would still be great difficulty in regaining confidence among investors.

“One thing I learned in life is that whoever is beaten never forgets. The maxim is valid for financial markets, so I would be surprised if the network regained the credibility it had a month ago”, he concludes.

André Franco, chief analyst at the Bitcoin Market, says that to regain investor confidence, the Anchor protocol and Terra need to reformulate and present a solution to the problems they face.

