Never Abandon Me will be adapted into a TV series by FX

Never leave me (2010), a film inspired by the homonymous book by Kazuo Ishigurowill serve as the basis for a new TV series developed by the channel FX. According to Varietythe producers of the original feature Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich will be executive producers.

Directed by Mark Romanek from a roadmap Alex Garland, Never leave me brought Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield in a plot that accompanied the young Kathy, Ruth and Tommy. Childhood friends at a British boarding school, they discover they are clones, created to be used as organ donors. Together, the three navigate love, friendship and art as they await their inevitable deaths.

The TV series will be written by Melissa Iqbalbest known for her work on The Neversscience fiction series by Joss Whedon at HBO. There is still no release date set for the new adaptation.

