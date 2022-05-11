News

New “The Umbrella Academy” Photos Include Actor From “Euphoria”

Netflix released eight photos from season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy”, which reveal a new feature in the cast of the series: Javon Walton, interpreter of the boy Ashtray of “Euphoria”, has joined the cast of the attraction.

Based on the comics by singer Gerard Way (ex-My Chemical Romance) and Brazilian artist Gabriel Bá (published in Brazil as “A Academia Umbrella”), the series follows a group of special young people who were adopted as children by an eccentric millionaire. , after being mysteriously born with superpowers.

In Season 3, heroes played by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min (as the ghost version of Ben Hargreeves) will face off against a new team of powerful young men, the Sparrow Academy, a rival group that was introduced in the final moments of the second year of the production.

The members of Sparrow Academy are portrayed by Justin Cornwell (“A Christmas Invention”), Britne Oldford (“Hunters”), Jake Epstein (“Suits”), Genesis Rodriguez (“Time After Time”), Cazzie David (“Eighty -Sixed”), Justin H. Min, reprising his role as Ben Hargreeves (only alive) and a bizarre cube of human flesh.

Season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix.

Source link

