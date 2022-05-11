NFTs on Instagram: learn how it will work

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, assured that the NFTs (digital assets with record of authenticity) will enter the social network for good. The company will start testing this week with a small group of users, who will be able to post NFT content on storiesfeed or send via messages.

Gaining prominence since 2020, these digital assets are officially called non-fungible tokens. They can be from an image, a gif, even a word online. Its value is associated with its unique property. Whoever acquires an NFT becomes the owner of the file.

How will it work on Instagram

According to Mosseri, there will be no extra fees associated with posting or collecting the social media collectible. The goal is to start small, especially for the platform to understand how it’s being received and used.

The details of each of the NFTs will be displayed on the social network in almost the same way as in the format of the stores, with the product, the name of the creator and, in this case, its owner.

NFTs on Instagram This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG. See you next week! ? pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

In the video that details the novelty, the head of the social network also highlights that the company wants to learn and make even more technologies available, however, as it is a centralized platform, it is necessary to have a certain calm to deal with the additions.

The chorus was completed by Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg. In addition to Instagram, he also confirmed that the company has already been testing similar functionality on Facebook. The release of the two would happen soon.

We are starting to create NFTs not only in our metaverse and in Reality Labs [local de pesquisa da Meta para criação de novas funcionalidades]but also in our family of apps. Mark Zuckerberg.

The CEO and creator of Facebook even stated that three-dimensional NFTs are also in focus, being studied. This would be in conjunction with Spark AR, augmented reality website and filters for Instagram.

Meta has not yet given a date for when the service will officially launch.

According to the bitcoin news site CoinDesk, the blockchains (data storage and processing technology) selected for NFT transactions are: Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Flow (FLOW). ).

Is NFT accepted on other social networks?

There is still an ongoing process for the use of NFTs in social networks, but Twitter was the first major platform to join, in January of this year.

They can be used as profile pictures in the shape of a hexagon and are paid for publication – unlike what is being developed by Meta, initially.

The feature was released especially for users of the network’s Blue service. Despite this, Twitter released the download of tokens for use on other devices. The possibility of downloading is a topic of extensive debate, since we are talking about devices that have been purchased and exist only in the digital world.