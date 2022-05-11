Not knowing how to fly, passenger lands plane after captain gets sick

Without any flying experience, an airline passenger successfully landed the aircraft in Florida, United States (see video below). The case occurred on Tuesday afternoon (10/5), after the pilot suffered a medical emergency.

According to WPBF-TV, the incredible feat of aviation was accomplished at Palm Beach International Airport. Aboard a Cessna Caravan, the passenger managed to contact Air Traffic Control at Fort Pierce.

“I have a serious situation here. My pilot became incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the plane,” he told controllers, who asked what position he was in.

“I have no idea,” said the passenger. “I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea.”

Air traffic controllers then requested that the passenger keep the aircraft’s wings level and try to head towards the coast, either north or south, while they tried to locate the plane.

Radio help

Four minutes passed as the passenger tried to figure out what to do, when controllers finally spotted him on radar, about 40 kilometers north of Palm Beach, off the coast of Boca Raton.

From there, air traffic control radio guided the man to the ground, in what was considered a safe and stable landing, according to the station.

“You just witnessed some passengers landing on that plane,” a controller reportedly said over the radio as the terrifying saga came to an end.

“Did you say the passengers landed the plane?” another person was heard asking.

“That’s right,” replied the controller.

“Oh my God. Great job,” said the other person.

unsung hero

Neither the name of the heroic passenger nor the condition of the sick pilot were released.

The approximately 11.6-meter plane reaches speeds of 340km/h, seats up to 14 people and has a wingspan of 15 meters, according to Cessna.