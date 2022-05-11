Sports

“Odds are good”; Pablo, Rodrigo Caio and +2 should win minutes with Paulo Sousa against Altos-PI

Flamengo

Team must have many changes for the decisive match against Piauí

Rodrigo Caio can win minutes at Flamengo (Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF)
Last Sunday (8), the Flamengo ended up being defeated by Botafogoplaying at the Mané Garrincha stadium, by 1-0. After the controversial week involving Jorge Jesus’ speeches, the pressure at Ninho do Urubu became even greater and a classification without scares in the Copa do Brasil, can lower spirits.

This Wednesday (11), Flamengo faces Altos-PI for the return match of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The first confrontation ended with a red-black victory and a draw will be enough for a classification. In order to give the squad a run, some players should win important minutes.

“Flamengo will have some changes for this game against Altos, which is natural. The idea is not to force any player and also try to give rhythm to those who are returning”, said sectorist Raisa Simplicio, from Goal.

“Chances are good that Pablo, Rodrigo Caio, Matheuzinho and Pedro will play for at least a few minutes. The first two will be related normally, the last two are available to Paulo and can return”, he added.

