OK? With Haaland’s arrival, City defines value to release Gabriel Jesus

The intention of the board of the English club is to reduce the options in the team’s attack.

After a real soap opera, Manchester City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. With the arrival of the famous Norwegian striker, City will need to negotiate a striker. And the one chosen to leave the club, according to the English press, is Gabriel Jesus.

Columnist Bruno Andrade, from UOL, pointed out that Manchester City decided to trade the number 9 shirt for 60 million euros (R$324.5 million). If no proposal appears in this amount, the club agrees to reduce the amount to 50 million euros (R$270 million).

Jesus is 25 years old and has been at City since 2016. With a contract until June 2023, he is considered a player who can bring interesting value to City’s coffers. In addition, the Brazilian became a reserve in Pep Guardiola’s team.

A transfer wouldn’t be a bad thing for the striker, who wants to play in the second World Cup of his career. Tite’s trusted striker lost ground due to the lack of opportunities at City. In another team, he can return to prominence and put his name on the list for the World Cup.

According to the English press, Arsenal are interested in signing Gabriel Jesus. With the spot for the next UEFA Champions League underway, the Gunners would be interested in the Brazilian to improve the squad for the next tournaments they will play.